Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1,973.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,411 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in CRH by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 60.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 32.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 33.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,341,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $101.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $104.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC started coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

View Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.