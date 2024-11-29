Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $16.93 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 655,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 23.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 557,489 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,005,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,049 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 73,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,700,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $117,123,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

