Gerard O’Donovan Purchases 700,000 Shares of Sun Silver Ltd (ASX:SS1) Stock

Sun Silver Ltd (ASX:SS1 – Get Free Report) insider Gerard O’Donovan purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$465,500.00 ($302,272.73).
Sun Silver Stock Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Silver
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.