Geospace Technologies Announces Departure of Director and Chairman of the Board**

On November 21, 2024, Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) received notification from Gary D. Owens regarding his decision not to seek re-election to the company’s board of directors. Mr. Owens, who has been a director and Chairman of the Board since 1997, would have been up for re-election at the next annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for February 6, 2025. Additionally, Mr. Owens stepped down as Chairman of the Board but will continue as a board member until the 2025 annual meeting of shareholders.

In response to Mr. Owens’ decision, the Board appointed Stephen C. Jumper to assume the role of the company’s new Chairman of the Board with immediate effect. Mr. Jumper, who has been on the Board since December 2023, brings valuable experience to the position.

Geospace Technologies expressed gratitude to Mr. Owens for his many years of distinguished service and significant contributions to the company. The Board acknowledged and recognized his dedication and efforts since his appointment in 1997.

In compliance with regulatory disclosure requirements, Geospace Technologies submitted this information in a Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, highlighting the departure of a director and Chairman of the Board, as well as the appointment of a new Chairman effectively immediately.

Additionally, the company disclosed the relevant changes in its leadership structure as part of Item 5.02 of the filing, which pertains to Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Furthermore, the company provided Exhibit 104, which includes the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document, as part of the filing.

Geospace Technologies remains committed to maintaining transparent and compliant communication with its shareholders and the public regarding changes in its corporate governance and leadership structure.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

