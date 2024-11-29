GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $336.62 and last traded at $335.86. 301,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,472,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.33.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GEV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
