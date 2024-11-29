GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Insider Buys A$17,850.00 in Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$17,850.00 ($11,590.91).
GDI Property Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86.
About GDI Property Group
