GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Short Interest Update

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, an increase of 509.2% from the October 31st total of 72,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 508,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
GD Culture Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of GDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 43,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. GD Culture Group has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $12.18.
About GD Culture Group
