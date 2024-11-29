GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Short Interest Update

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, an increase of 509.2% from the October 31st total of 72,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 508,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GD Culture Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 43,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. GD Culture Group has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

