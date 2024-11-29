Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and traded as high as $29.86. Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 95 shares.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35.

About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

