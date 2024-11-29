Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645. Fuchs has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuchs had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $991.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fuchs will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

