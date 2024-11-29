Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,066 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $41,860,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,863,634 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $246.20 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.96 and a 12 month high of $248.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $285.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

