Freedom Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $754.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $913.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,020.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $735.95 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

