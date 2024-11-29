Freedom Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 27.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 66.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 62,605.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,538.40. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TOL opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.