Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $829,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.81, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $5,446,975.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,542.38. This trade represents a 31.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,163,181 shares of company stock worth $1,603,288,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

