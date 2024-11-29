Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $640,000 Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 77,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,175,000 after buying an additional 966,528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,413,830. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,734,820. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

