Freedom Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPN opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.