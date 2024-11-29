Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 28th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 1st.
Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Price Performance
