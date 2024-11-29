Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Senior Officer Jocelyn Perry Sells 11,809 Shares of Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jocelyn Perry sold 11,809 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.19, for a total transaction of C$746,178.83.
Fortis Stock Performance
Shares of FTS opened at C$62.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$61.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$51.02 and a 12-month high of C$63.40.
Fortis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
