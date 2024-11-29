FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,322,000 after purchasing an additional 646,488 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 46.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 270.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in GameStop by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 184,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Price Performance

NYSE GME opened at $30.89 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 237.63 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $43,305.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,668.80. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,560.14. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $481,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

