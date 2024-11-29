FORA Capital LLC Takes $671,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a market cap of $517.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

