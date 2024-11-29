FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 661.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 211.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Loop Capital downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Insider Activity

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $2,328,836.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,380,774.32. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Jenkins sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.64, for a total transaction of $739,041.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,145.60. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,423 shares of company stock worth $7,916,739 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.38 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.16 and a 200-day moving average of $167.12.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

