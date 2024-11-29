FORA Capital LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

