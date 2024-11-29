FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,942 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Teradata by 88.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This represents a 10.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC opened at $30.93 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

