Fmr LLC Increases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291,214 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $622,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,123,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,810,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. XN LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,177,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.99. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.