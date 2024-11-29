Fmr LLC Has $742.50 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,516,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,522 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 6.57% of American Financial Group worth $742,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.30. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

