Fmr LLC Has $718.03 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,436,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510,767 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $718,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 95,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 101.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $19,472,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $195.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.40 and a 200-day moving average of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $195.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.