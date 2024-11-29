Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138,475 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $683,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,221 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $112,749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 69.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,114,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after buying an additional 1,683,408 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,115,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after buying an additional 105,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL opened at $23.77 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 139.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

