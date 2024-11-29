Fmr LLC Acquires 1,037,601 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037,601 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.00% of FirstCash worth $770,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 157.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 28.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 220.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.99. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.64.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FirstCash

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,375,401.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total transaction of $404,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,731,869 shares in the company, valued at $567,540,367.86. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $688,080 over the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.