FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in FMC by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in FMC by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $59.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. FMC’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

