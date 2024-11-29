FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 236,267 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 207,845 shares.The stock last traded at $23.81 and had previously closed at $23.78.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 380,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 171,983 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,664,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.