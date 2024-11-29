First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.24. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.07. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0695 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

