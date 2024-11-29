First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Announces Dividend of $0.23

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 566,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,090. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
