Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 4,426 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,836 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,415,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,936,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

GLW opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 283.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $51.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 658.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

