Financial Counselors Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $215.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.52 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

