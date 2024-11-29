Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,561,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,420.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after buying an additional 235,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,028.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,618,000.

IJJ stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

