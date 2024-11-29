Fiduciary Trust Co Has $4.49 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,148,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after buying an additional 331,096 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,487.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after buying an additional 325,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,422,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

