Fiduciary Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PBCay One RSC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,504,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 140.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $505.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.50. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $382.66 and a 1 year high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.