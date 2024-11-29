Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 9,391 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3,553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 206,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after acquiring an additional 201,294 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,614,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 68.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PM opened at $131.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

