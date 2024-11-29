Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 216,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 66,537 shares.The stock last traded at $63.80 and had previously closed at $63.95.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $890.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 897,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after buying an additional 182,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after acquiring an additional 149,954 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 556,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,980,000.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.