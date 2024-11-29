Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.23 and traded as high as $28.20. Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 2,582 shares changing hands.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 24.32% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

