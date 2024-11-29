Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.62. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 177 shares.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
