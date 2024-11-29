F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

F & M Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS FMBM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.52. 3,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.40. F & M Bank has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 7.48%.

F & M Bank Dividend Announcement

About F & M Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. F & M Bank’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

