Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Exxaro Resources Price Performance
EXXAF stock remained flat at $9.30 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276. Exxaro Resources has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.
Exxaro Resources Company Profile
