Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Exxaro Resources Price Performance

EXXAF stock remained flat at $9.30 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276. Exxaro Resources has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Exxaro Resources Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

