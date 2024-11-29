Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Sells $83,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,443.10. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Charles Carinalli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 22nd, Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $80,300.00.
Extreme Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $18.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 318.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,466,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,191,000 after buying an additional 2,191,181 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,409,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,254,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,744 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 700,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
