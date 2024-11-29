Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.36. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evoke Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.