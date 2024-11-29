Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.8 %

ONEOK stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

