Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases 925 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $37,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $802,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $393.96 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $272.34 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.56 and a 200 day moving average of $346.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

