Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $32.11 Million Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,072,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,818 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Geron worth $32,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GERN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Geron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,869,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,713 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Geron by 12.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Geron by 999.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 1,877,184 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Geron by 23.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 305,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GERN shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The company’s revenue was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

