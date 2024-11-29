Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 786,990 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 786,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

