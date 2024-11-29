Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Estrella Immunopharma Stock Performance

Estrella Immunopharma stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 19,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,850. Estrella Immunopharma has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

About Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

