Epacria Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Epacria Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 213.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal makes up about 0.8% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 29.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of HCC opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.81. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

